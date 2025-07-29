Skoda’s CEO reveals all on electric cars, petrol cars and sporty Skodas

Klaus Zellmer runs one of Europe's favourite car brands, Skoda.

He joins our EV editor Steve Fowler for a drive around London in the new all-electric Skoda Enyaq to talk through the entire Skoda business including new model plans, the challenge faced by Chinese brands, Skoda's role in the VW Group, expansion in India, hot and sporty Skodas and much more.

