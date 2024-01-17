Tory MP flip-flops about being sports fanatic in awkward interview with Kay Burley

A Tory minister has been mocked after declaring himself a sports fan - but then appearing to forget which football team he supports.

Immigration minister Michael Tomlinson was asked on Sky News if he has watched ITV’s Mr Bates vs the Post Office and said that he only has time to watch sports on television.

“If you want to ask me about cricket or sport then please do,” he said.

“Who is your football team?” Kay Burley asked before Mr Tomlinson said that he “doesn’t really have” one.

“So you’re not a sports fan, really?” the presenter snapped back.