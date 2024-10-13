Video: Huge snake sneaks into family home as police called to scene

Police removed a huge snake from a family’s home in Colorado.

Officers were called to the home in Boulder, where the serpent had reportedly sought shelter from the cool weather on 18 September.

Newly released police body camera footage shows the reptile lying comfortably on the hardwood floor next to the family’s fireplace.

The cops managed to trap the creature inside a bucket and hauled it outside the property.

The Boulder Police Department said: ‘It may not have been a usual type of police call, but we’re glad we could help our community—human and scaley.’

The snake was later released to its natural habitat.