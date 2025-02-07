Watch: More than 100 snakes removed from Sydney man’s garden

101 Dalmatians? Try 102 red-bellied black snakes - this is what a reptile rescue team in Sydney have been faced with.

Incredible footage shows a snake catcher removing the staggering number of reptiles from a backyard mulch pile on Tuesday (4 February).

The property owners had spotted adult snakes over two weeks, a common occurrence as females sometimes share birthing sites.

Upon arrival, the catcher found 97 newborns and five adults.

Experts note that mulch piles can attract snakes during breeding season.