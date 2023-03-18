Peter Murrell, husband of Nicola Sturgeon, resigned as chief executive of the SNP on Saturday, 18 March, with immediate effect after more than 20 years in the position.

It comes after the SNP media chief Murray Foote on Friday amid a row over the party’s membership numbers.

The party has lost 30,000 members in just over a year.

Reports suggested that members of the SNP’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) threatened a vote of no confidence in Mr Murrell.

