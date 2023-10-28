South Africa players embraced one another after beating New Zealand 12-11 in a nail-biting Rugby World Cup final.

The one-point victory match has made history for South Africa, becoming the first side to win the tournament four times.

The All Blacks captain Sam Cane became the first player to be sent off in a World Cup final.

Cane was shown a red card in the 28th minute for a dangerous tackle.

The Springboks were caught with teary eyes just moments after the whistle was blown and history was made.