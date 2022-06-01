Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:00
Onlookers and police officers lift car off trapped motorcyclist after collision
Onlookers and police officers in South Carolina have been praised for swiftly jumping into action to rescue a motorcyclist trapped under a car after a collision.
Myrtle Beach PD shared footage of the incident on social media, which shows a vehicle running over a bike from behind.
While the passenger of the motorcycle rolls away from danger, the driver is trapped under the wheels of the vehicle.
Those who witnessed the collision, both officers and passers-by, quickly ran to the scene and lifted the car to release the motorcyclist, who was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:03
Heard’s lawyer says ruling in favour of Depp would send ‘message’ to domestic abuse victims
03:31
How a mass shooting changed UK gun laws
00:59
Mumsnet user calls PM 'habitual liar' and asks why public should believe anything he says
00:54
Archbishop of Canterbury suggests disgraced Duke of York is ‘seeking to make amends’
03:31
How a mass shooting changed UK gun laws
01:09
Ewan McGregor condemns racist abuse sent to Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram
00:19
Platinum jubilee: Queen’s golden carriage seen for first time in 20 years during rehearsal
00:54
Archbishop of Canterbury suggests disgraced Duke of York is ‘seeking to make amends’
01:49
Police tell Manchester Airport passengers their holidays are cancelled amid travel chaos
00:53
Charles and Camilla to star in Eastenders in honour of Platinum Jubilee
01:28
Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukrainian drone before it hits tank
00:19
Quick-thinking neighbour saves four-year-old autistic boy from drowning in pool
01:00
Onlookers and police officers lift car off trapped motorcyclist after collision
01:03
Heard’s lawyer says ruling in favour of Depp would send ‘message’ to domestic abuse victims
00:33
Biden laments devastation of ‘preventable’ gun deaths in wake of Texas shooting
02:11
The struggle to save Mississippi's last abortion clinic
00:41
Fifth-grade student in Florida arrested for sending 'threatening text message'
01:32
Joe and Jill Biden visit Uvalde elementary school victims memorial
03:55
Texas school shooting: Officials outline updated timeline of the attack
02:41
Texas shooting: Biden says he is ‘sick and tired’ as he calls for new gun laws
01:39
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma sentenced over Snapchat cat kicking video
01:22
Tearful Oleksandr Zinchenko calls for end to Ukraine war ahead of World Cup play-off
01:08
Uefa confirms ‘comprehensive review’ into Champions League final chaos in Paris
01:17
Lester Piggott: legendary jockey and nine-time Derby winner dies aged 86
01:09
Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final to win 14th European Cup
02:53
Champions League: Policeman collapses from tear gas as fans struggle to enter stadium
00:33
Liverpool fans jubilant ahead of Champions League Final in Paris
01:25
Jurgen Klopp dedicates Liverpool’s Champions League final to people of Ukraine
01:05
Dolphin ends up in family’s house after floods in Brazil
00:46
Second osprey chick of the season hatches at Scottish wildlife reserve
01:04
Meet the adorable snow leopard couple who snuggle together every night
01:07
Sebastian Vettel questions his own F1 career amid concerns over climate crisis
01:34
Scientists land deepest fish ever caught off Australia coast
00:49
Millionaire mansions burn as wildfire rips through California’s Orange County
01:26
Scientists discover more than 90% of Great Barrier Reef coral studied in 2022 was bleached
00:55
India: Fire engulfs landfill in Delhi as temperatures soar past 40C
01:00
Liam Payne claims One Direction was created ‘for me’ as he explains origins of band
01:20
Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram speaks out over racist messages
01:09
Ewan McGregor condemns racist abuse sent to Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram
00:53
Charles and Camilla to star in Eastenders in honour of Platinum Jubilee
00:43
Stranger Things installation appears at Bondi Beach to celebrate season 4 release
00:18
Mona Lisa wiped clean after protester smears cake onto protective screen
01:41
Santa Fe Literary Festival attracts thousands in inaugural year
02:11
Native American chef Freddie Bitsoie: ‘The US food industry is so careless’
03:27
Lalalaletmeexplain details what lovebombing is and how it can affect your relationship
01:40
Lalalaletmeexplain on the epiphany of how gender plays a role in inequality within relationships
01:19
Sophia Smith Galer on cyberflashing, catcalling and consent
41:55
Sophia Smith Galer on sex myths, virginity and virility
01:59
Laura Bates discusses how sexual violence affects the everyday lives of women and girls
02:57
Laura Bates discusses the impact of patriarchy on rape allegations
46:08
Laura Bates on how misogyny is damaging our relationships
00:44
Raven Smith discusses toxic masculinity and it’s impact on his relationships
00:19
Platinum jubilee: Queen’s golden carriage seen for first time in 20 years during rehearsal
04:25
Prince Charles swings into platinum jubilee with surprise appearance at tea dance
02:03
Carrie Hope Fletcher talks about her love of tarot reading
02:23
Carrie Hope Fletcher on how the worlds of magical realism and romance fit together
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10