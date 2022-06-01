Onlookers and police officers lift car off trapped motorcyclist after collision

Onlookers and police officers in South Carolina have been praised for swiftly jumping into action to rescue a motorcyclist trapped under a car after a collision.

Myrtle Beach PD shared footage of the incident on social media, which shows a vehicle running over a bike from behind.

While the passenger of the motorcycle rolls away from danger, the driver is trapped under the wheels of the vehicle.

Those who witnessed the collision, both officers and passers-by, quickly ran to the scene and lifted the car to release the motorcyclist, who was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sign up for our newsletters.