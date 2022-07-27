North Korea will face sanctions if conducting nuclear tests, South Korea says

North Korea is likely to face stronger sanctions including measures aimed at curbing its cyberattack capabilities if it conducts a nuclear test it has been preparing, South Korea’s foreign minister has said.

Park Jin, who took office in May as president Yoon Suk-yeol’s top diplomat, confirmed on Wednesday (27 July) that North Korea has completed arrangements for what would be its first nuclear test since 2017.

The nation is already under various UN sanctions because of its missile programs and the security council will adopt a “far stronger” resolution if it goes ahead with the test.

Sign up for our newsletters.