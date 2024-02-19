Huge ‘fireball’ shoots across night sky in Spain

A huge “fireball” was filmed shooting across the night sky in Spain on Friday, 16 February.

The bright flash was captured on video in Almeria by Sensi Pastor and Jose A de los Reyes.

Valencia was also treated to the extraordinary spectacle.

Murcia’s Emergency Coordination Center said its emergency services had received 3 calls in the early hours of Friday from people reporting that they saw a fireball or meteorite crossing the sky.

Callers rang the service from Bullas, La Alberca, and Cartagena.