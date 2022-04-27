SpaceX launches four astronauts to International Space Station

SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday (27 April).

The astronauts were launches as part of a NASA mission, and were the fourth commercial crew rotation mission aboard the ISS.

The crew comprised of mission commander Kjell Lindgren, pilot Bob Hines, mission specialists Jessica Watkins and Samantha Cristoforetti.

NASA said that the crew will conduct a "science expedition in microgravity aboard the space station."

The launch comes less than two days after the return of the first all-private mission to the ISS.

