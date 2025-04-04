Watch: Bitcoin investor’s private SpaceX flight splashes down on Earth

A Bitcoin investor who chartered a SpaceX flight for himself and three others splashed down in the Pacific as the group's privately funded polar tour came to an end on Friday, 4 April.

The four space tourists travelled in a Dragon capsule in the first human spaceflight to circle the globe above the poles and the first Pacific splashdown for a space crew in 50 years.

Chun Wang, who chartered the flight, declined to say how much he paid for the three-and-a-half-day trip.

He invited Norwegian filmmaker Jannicke Mikkelsen, German robotics researcher Rabea Rogge and Australian polar guide Eric Philips, to join him on the voyage.