Watch: SpaceX sends 11th Starship rocket into space in successful test flight

Watch as SpaceX successfully sends its 11th Starship rocket into space from Texas.

Elon Musk’s starship mega-rocket - the most powerful launch vehicle ever built - successfully completed an hour-long journey before splash landing into the Indian Ocean on Monday (13 October).

During the test mission, the rocket, which has failed in six out of 10 of its previous tests, released mock satellites and relighted an engine while in space.

The billionaire hopes the rocket will eventually be used to ferry humans from Earth to Mars, where he hopes to establish a colony by the mid 2030s.

NASA is also relying on the rocket in order to complete its Artemis mission, which will place astronauts on the moon again.