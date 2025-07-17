Almost 3,000lbs of cocaine discovered on ship headed for Spain

Almost 3,000lbs (1,300kg) of cocaine was seized on a container ship bound for Málaga, Spanish officials have said.

Footage released by Spain’s Interior Ministry on Thursday (17 July) showed authorities intercepting the drugs on the vessel 40 miles from the Bay of Cádiz.

Thirty-eight bales of cocaine were seized, and the vessel is being inspected.

The Interior Ministry said the operation took place when authorities learned of the movement of a container ship on the Vigo-Málaga route, which they suspected might be carrying the drug.

Authorities discovered that the ship had been attacked by stowaways attempting to extract the bales of cocaine from the containers and then unload them onto another vessel.