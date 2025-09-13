Wheel filmed falling off plane during takeoff as Mumbai airport declares emergency

The moment a landing wheel came off a plane as it took off from the runway was captured by a passenger on board.

Footage posted to social media shows a burning wheel spinning off a SpiceJet Bombardier DHC8400 bound for Mumbai, seconds before it becomes airborne, and rolling down the runway at Kandla airport in Gujarat.

However, the plane continued its journey to Mumbai Airport, where an emergency was declared. The plane was able to land safely with no injuries reported.

A spokesperson for Mumbai International Airport said: “A full emergency was declared as a precaution. The aircraft landed safely on runway 27, and all passengers and crew are safe. Normal operations resumed shortly after.”

SpiceJet confirmed the plane was able to taxi to its stand under its own power on landing and all passengers deplane as normal.