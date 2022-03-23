Rishi Sunak has revealed the contents of his Spring Statement today in the House of Commons.

The Chancellor has been under tremendous pressure to reverse the effects of the living crisis, as households across the country are being forced into poverty.

Today, Sunak announced a cut on fuel duty, as well as a raise in the threshold at which people start to pay National Insurance, but many are claiming it’s not good enough.

The MP also pledged to cut the basic rate of income tax before the next general election.

