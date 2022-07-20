Sri Lanka: Ranil Wickremesinghe elected president

Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected as president of Sri Lanka, despite his unpopularity with the public.

MPs elected Wickremesinghe over his main rival, Dullus Alahapperuma, with 134 votes to 82 in the parliamentary vote.

The island of 22 million is suffering from a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine.

During recent protests, which have spanned months, Mr Wickremesinghe’s prime ministerial office was stormed and his private home burned down.

Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country last week after thousands stormed his presidential residences and government buildings.

