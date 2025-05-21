Sir Keir Starmer made a jab at Nigel Farage during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (21 May), stating that the Reform UK leader, who is currently holidaying in France, was “first through the e-gates”.

Mr Farage missed a parliamentary debate on a Brexit reset yesterday, where the prime minister presented his new UK-EU deal, with access to e-gates being a crucial part of the agreement.

Speaking to Reform UK MP Lee Anderson in the House of Commons, Sir Keir said it was “very good” to see him standing in for the Clacton MP.

Sir Keir’s joke on e-gates was met with cheers from the Commons, and he followed the jab with the pun: “Nice work if you can get it.”