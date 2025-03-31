Starmer and Trump hold ‘productive negotiations’ on US-UK trade deal

Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump discussed ongoing trade negotiations and the potential threat of US tariffs on UK goods during a phone call on Sunday (30 March).

The prime minister and US president agreed to continue negotiations "at pace" towards a UK-US economic prosperity deal.

Downing Street described the discussion as “productive”.

The call follows Mr Trump's announcement of a 25 per cent import tax on all cars entering the US, a move that could significantly impact UK car manufacturers.