Kevin O’Sullivan battled strong winds as he reported on Storm Eunice in London on Friday.

The talkRADIO presenter could be seen being pushed around in the blustery weather outside the News UK building, describing it as the strongest wind he’s ever experienced.

“Be careful out there because this is bad, never have I felt wind as strong as this,” O’Sullivan said.

Gusts of up to 100mph were forecast for London, leading to chaos across the capital.

In Greenwich, the roof of the O2 arena was shredded by Storm Eunice.

