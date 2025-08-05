Planes struggle to land in high winds as Storm Floris batters parts of UK

Planes battling high winds have struggled to land at airports as Storm Floris batters parts of the UK.

Footage shows a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 attempting to land at Leeds Bradford Airport through a strong crosswind on Monday (4 August).

The aircraft sways in the air before touching down on the runway.

Many flights were diverted as Storm Floris caused widespread disruption.

Three aircraft – two British Airways flights from London Heathrow and one KLM flight from Amsterdam – attempted to land in Aberdeen but were forced to return to their departure airports due to the strong winds.