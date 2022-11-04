Rail strikes suspended: RMT union cancels three days of walkouts

Three days of rail strikes have been suspended after The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) secured talks with rail bosses.

Union members were due to walk out on 5, 7 and 9 November in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay, and conditions.

Though the strikes have been suspended, widespread disruption is to be expected as rosters were drawn expecting walk-outs going ahead.

“The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense,” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said.

