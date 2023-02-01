Mick Lynch rallies for working class to unite against anti-strike laws

Mick Lynch addressed a crowd gathered in Westminster to rally against "anti-strike" laws on Wednesday, 1 February.

Demonstrators were protesting controversial government plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes.

He also urged the crowd not to become divided over who they work for, the country they're from, or their beliefs.

"We will not be divided ... we are the working class. We are here. We are demanding change," the RMT union boss said.

In an impassioned speech, he said: "We refuse to be poor, and we are going to win for our people."

