Bernie Sanders backs RMT strikes in London rally address

Bernie Sanders has expressed his support for striking UK unions, calling for working people across the globe to “stand together.”

The US senator addressed the Save London Transport rally, organised by unions including the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), on Wednesday (31 August).

“Our job right now is to bring people all over the world together, to make it clear to the oligarchs that their day and their power is ending,” Sanders added.

Save London’s Public Transport say transport links are “too dependent on passenger fares,” and need more government funding.

