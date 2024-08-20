Stroke survivors use robot ‘coach’ to aid recovery by tracking brain activity

Robot “coaches” could one day be used to help the recovery of people who have lost the full use of their limbs through strokes or brain injuries, researchers have suggested.

It is estimated around 80 per cent of patients who survive strokes and brain injuries are left with some impairment which limits the movement of their arms.

Patients need to do repetitive exercise to improve their function, but it is believed only 31 per cent complete their exercises due to factors such as forgetfulness or lack of motivation.

To aid their recovery, a new robot has been developed by researchers that can anticipate how the user wishes to move during their prescribed routine by reading their brain activity.

The robot then encourages the user to complete their exercises by mimicking their intended movements and offering real-time verbal motivation and feedback.