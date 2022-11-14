CCTV released of suspect after box of faeces left outside MP’s office

Gloucestershire police have released CCTV footage of a woman they would like to speak after a small box of human faeces was left outside an MP’s office.

An “offensive item” was left outside the constituency office of Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie in Stroud on 2 November.

Footage shows a woman wearing pink trousers walking towards Ms Baillie’s office.

“There are plenty of ways to make a point about politics or governments without resorting to putting excrement in a box,” Ms Baillie wrote on Twitter.

