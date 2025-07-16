Student pays £36k to have his legs broken in surgery to become 3.7in taller

A 5ft7 student paid £36,000 to have his legs broken during a surgery in order to become 3.7 inches taller.

Irakli Archvadze, 36, had his femurs broken by a doctor in Turkey who installed metal frames to his legs on 14 February.

The PhD student, who thought his long arms were out of proportion with the rest of his body, had to use an Allen Key to gradually separate the broken bones 1mm every day for the next three months.

Video footage shared on Thursday (10 July) shows the 36-year-old stretching out his limbs at a new height of 5ft 10.7 inches.

The self-confessed “short king” said the experience was “proof” that he could do something “really hard”.