Satellite imagery captures burnt-out planes lying on the runway of Khartoum International Airport as fighting between Sudan’s army and paramilitaries (Rapid Support Forces) continued on Monday, 17 April.

According to the UN, at least 185 people have been killed and more than 1,800 wounded after a battle for control over Africa’s third-largest country erupted last weekend.

Both the military and RSF have used tanks, artillery and other heavy weapons in densely populated areas.

The number of people who have died could be higher as there are bodies in the streets of Khartoum that no-one can reach due to the fighting.

