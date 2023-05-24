David Cameron has expressed his “sympathy” with the government’s attempts to crack down on migrants arriving in the UK through people smugglers, saying critics of the plans should refrain from condemnation unless they “have a better answer”.

The former Tory prime minister added that people who arrive in the UK through that method “shouldn’t be allowed to stay.”

During Mr Cameron’s premiership, his home secretary Theresa May declared that her aim was to create a “hostile environment for illegal migration.”

“You won’t find me in radio and television studios telling Suella Braverman what to do,” Mr Cameron added.

