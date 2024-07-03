Rishi Sunak makes last-ditch plea to stop ‘unchecked’ Labour winning ‘supermajority’

Rishi Sunak pleaded with voters not to let “unchecked” Labour into power at the next election, as he made one of his final speeches before voters head to the ballot box tomorrow.

“The outcome of this election is not a foregone conclusion”, he told those at the rally, where he was joined by former prime minister, Boris Johnson, as well as Michael Gove.

“If just 130,000 people switch their vote and lend us their support, we can deny Starmer that supermajority.”

The rally was Johnson’s first public show of support for the Conservatives during this election campaign.