Rishi Sunak’s weakness was “exploited” by Sir Keir Starmer during Prime Minister’s Questions this week, The Independent’s Political Editor Kate Devlin has said.

Mr Sunak was grilled by the Labour leader in the House of Commons on Wednesday 17 January, ahead of a crunch vote on his flagship Rwanda plan.

Speaking to the BBC’s Naga Munchetty, Ms Devlin said that while Sir Keir didn’t have a “resounding victory” in PMQs, he spotted Mr Sunak’s “weakness” over the Rwanda policy and “exploited it”.

“He spotted the weakness, went for it and exploited it, and it was going to be difficult for Rishi to win today,” she said.