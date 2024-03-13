PMQs: Sunak shaking the ‘simply magic Tory money tree’, claims Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer took a swipe at Rishi Sunak in PMQs today (13 March), saying he cannot trick people into believing in the “completely unfunded £46bn” Labour said plans to abolish national insurance contributions would cost.

The opposition leader continued by saying that “shaking the Tory magic money tree” will not bring the promise into existence.

Punctuating his jab at the government’s new plan to cut taxes in the spring Budget introduced last week, Sir Keir asked the prime minister how the money will be found: “So it’s either cutting pensions or the NHS, or he will have to raise other taxes or borrowing. Which is it prime minister?”