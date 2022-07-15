Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak clashed over their strategies to tackle inflation during the Conservative Party leadership debate on Channel 4 on Friday (15 July).

While Ms Truss blamed the Bank of England, Mr Sunak told her: "Borrowing your way out of inflation isn’t a plan, it’s a fairytale.”

The candidates' performance in the debate on Friday could influence the way Conservative MPs vote in the next leadership ballot on Monday (18 July).

