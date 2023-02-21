British supermarkets impose food rations as shelves lay empty

Supermarkets across the UK have started imposing food rations after supply issues have left shelves bare.

Bad weather conditions and transport issues in both Africa and Europe have led to a limited flow of fresh produce coming into the UK.

Asda customers will be limited to buying just three items of certain fruits and vegetables, while Morrisons said it would be introducing limits of two selected items.

This video explains why produce is being rationed and what it means for customers.

