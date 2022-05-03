Chuck Schumer has addressed the leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe v Wade, calling it an “abomination”.

Politico reported on Monday evening that a majority of justices could support striking down the right to an abortion, leading to widespread outrage across the US.

“This is a dark and disturbing day for America,” Mr Schumer said, responding to the reports on the steps of the US Capitol.

He added that he intends to bring a vote to the Senate floor that will uphold women’s access to abortions, should one be necessary.

