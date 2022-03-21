Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson closed the first day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing by vowing to serve without “fear or favour”.

"I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me without fear or favour” she said, opening of her remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I also believe in transparency,” she said. “That people should know precisely what I think and the basis for my decision.”

Ms Jackson would be the first Black woman and first public defender on the high court if confirmed.

Sign up to our US newsletter.