Michael and Susan Dell joined Donald Trump in the White House to announce a $6 billion contribution to the US president’s savings initiative for children on Wednesday (3 December).

The billionaire couple’s contribution will put $250 in “Trump accounts” for those aged 10 and under, with 25 million American children set to benefit.

The Dells said they believe the donation is the largest single private commitment made to US children ever,

It comes after the administration outlined in the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ that it would deposit $1,000 into a savings account for newborns born between 2025 and 2028.