Walker lays flower tribute at historic Sycamore Gap after tree felling

A walker laid a floral tribute at Sycamore Gap in Northumberland after the tree was felled in what police have called a “deliberate act of vandalism” overnight between Wednesday, 27 September and Thursday, 28 September.

Footage posted on Twitter last Thursday by North of Tyne Combined Authority shows a walker laying flowers near the tree stump close to Hadrian’s Wall.

A man in his 60s who was arrested in connection with the felling of the world-famous tree, which once appeared in a 90s classic Robin Hood film, has been bailed.