Sydney Harbour Bridge shut as nearly 100,000 join ‘historic’ pro-Palestine march

Watch as thousands of protesters in Australia marched across Sydney Harbour Bridge as part of a pro-Palestine rally on Sunday (3 August).

Aerial footage shows demonstrators walking through torrential rain across the iconic bridge, whilst other clips show protesters wielding flags and placards as they chant “free Palestine” around the city.

The planned protest, which involved around 90,000 people according to New South Wales police, was authorised by the Supreme Court just one day prior on Saturday (2 August) in what organises called a “historic decision”.

The Sydney Harbour Bridge was closed to traffic at 11.30am and reopened again at 5.00pm.