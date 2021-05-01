Sydney residents lead to safety in mass flooding evacuation

Alarming footage shows emergency workers evacuating Sydney residents following heavy floodings

Around 500,000 people in Sydney and its surroundings had by Thursday been told to evacuate or prepare to flee floodwaters as torrential rain hit the Australian east coast.

Rivers were rising in Australia’s most populous city, home to 5 million, with New South Wales’ State Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke warning of “treacherous weather conditions” over the next 24 hours.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.