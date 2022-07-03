Sydney suburb underwater as residents evacuated after flood

Thousands of residents in Sydney were ordered to evacuate on Sunday (3 July) after severe rain caused flooding in suburbs of the city.

This video shows floodwater surrounding homes and cars.

More than eight inches of rain fell in areas across the city, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

"Widespread rain will continue through Sunday night, with damaging winds and damaging surf as an east coast low approaches", BOM) said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.