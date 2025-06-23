A priest has descried the moment a suicide bomber entered a church in Syria before detonating himself and killing at least 22 worshippers.

The explosion in Dweil’a on the outskirts of Damascus took place as people were praying inside the Mar Elias Church. SANA on Sunday (22 June).

Father Fadi Ghattas said: “We were having mass, and people were praying peacefully, under the eyes of God. Suddenly, someone came in through the door wearing a vest and aiming a weapon. The young men rushed at him to get him out of the church which is a sacred place for us, and at the church door he blew himself up.”