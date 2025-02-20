Video: Couple on holiday in Australia watch on CCTV as neighbours ‘land-grab garden’

A British couple on holiday in Australia were horrified to watch their neighbours allegedly encroach on their garden while they were away.

Rosa and Murray Bell, of Tadworth, Surrey, are locked in a dispute with their neighbours over boundary lines. The conflict began when the Bells applied for a house extension.

While in Australia visiting their daughter, the Bells allege that CCTV footage shows contractors hired by the neighbours removing the Bells’ fence, patio, shed, and various plants.

Mrs Bell, 67, and Mr Bell, 72, moved into their three-bed 1950 house in 2019 after purchasing it for £670k.

Their neighbours are accused of claiming up to 1.2 meters of the Bells’ garden at one end and 76cm at the other.