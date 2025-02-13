Powerful explosion in Taiwan department store caught on camera

A suspected gas explosion at a Taiwan department store was caught on camera in dramatic dashcam footage.

At least four people died and eight were injured after a blast blew out the upper floor of the building in Taichung City on Thursday, 13 February.

The explosion took place in a food court on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi store at around 11:33am local time, Taichung Fire Bureau said.

Two of those who died were visiting from Macau, the city’s Tourism Office confirmed on Thursday.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te called for a speedy investigation into the cause of the explosion.