Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said there is “too much negativity” surrounding Britain’s economy, as he failed to rule out a shock income tax cut.

Appearing on BBC One - Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Hunt said: “There is too much negativity about the British economy.

There is a sort of defeatism. Actually, when you look at it, there’s a lot going for it. For example, the sector that is going to define all of us in the next 20 years, is the technology sector.

“We have just become the third largest in the world after the United States and China. That is going to be a tremendous strength going forward for the UK.”