Martin Lewis urges Britons to fill out tax self assessment form to avoid hefty fine

Martin Lewis has urged Britons to fill in their tax self assessment form as soon as possible, to avoid a hefty fine.

Speaking on his ITV show, the MoneySavingExpert reminded viewers of the 31 January deadline and warned that submitting the form after that will incur a fine.

“If you miss it, a £100 fine and if you don’t pay on time then you can also be charged interest on late payments,” Lewis said

Mr Lewis added that if you have been sent the form, you must fill it in.

