Kwasi Kwarteng blames ‘pressure’ of Queen’s death for controversial mini-Budget

Kwasi Kwarteng appeared to blame the “pressure” of Queen Elizabeth II’s death for his government’s botched mini-Budget.

The chancellor believes it’s important to “remember the context” of the last month after he was forced into a major U-turn on scrapping top-rate tax cuts.

“We had a new government and the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we had a nation in mourning,” Mr Kwarteng said.

“Then, literally, four days after the funeral, we had the mini-Budget. It was a high-speed, high-pressure environment.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.