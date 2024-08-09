Austrian chancellor says Taylor Swift concert plotters had ‘explosives’ ready

Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer has praised Taylor Swift and her team for acting “responsibly” after her concerts in Vienna were cancelled due to a foiled threat.

170,000 fans were expected to flock to the city to watch the singer on her sell-out Eras Tour.

“The truth is it’s unimaginable to think about the immeasurable damage that would have been caused if this attack had succeeded”, he said in a press conference, adding that police had found “weapons” and “explosive” equipment in the aftermath.

Instead, Swifties gathered in Vienna city centre, and sang their favourite Taylor Swift songs.