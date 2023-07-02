Education union head ‘apologises to parents’ ahead of fresh teacher strikes

National Education Union (NEU) joint general secretary Mary Bousted has said that she wants to “apologise to parents” as teachers are set to go on strike again.

The union has announced two strike days on 5 and 7 July.

“The last thing teachers want to do is lose two more days wages, they’re not being paid enough as it is... and to disrupt their children’s education further. But we are at crisis point,” Dr Bousted told Sky News on Sunday, 2 July.

A survey by the Department for Education found that 40,000 teachers resigned from state schools in 2022, the highest figure since it began publishing data in 12 years ago.