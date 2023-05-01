Moment tear gas and smoke bombs fired at protestors in Paris

Police fired tear gas at protestors in Paris as thousands marched against president Emmanuel Macron’s policy to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Footage shows clashes between protesters and police as tear gas and smoke bombs flooded the streets.

Paris police detained at least 30 people.

French union members were joined by labour activists, environmental activists and anti-Macron groups, expressing frustration with the French president’s decision.

Union officials say that pension reform is a threat to workers rights, while Macron argues it’s economically necessary as the population ages.

