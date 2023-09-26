Teen joyriders try to escape armed police in Florida high-speed chase

Two teen joyriders were arrested after a high-speed police chase down a Florida highway.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a stolen vehicle spotted driving on I-75 on Sunday, 24 September and pursued the car after they failed to stop.

Once caught, Terence Hipps, 15 and Ian Collins, 14, were both charged with Grand Theft Motor Vehicle and a number of other offences.

“Unfortunately, there are people in our community who never learned, that if something is not theirs, don’t touch it,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Lock your car, no matter how quickly you’re going to be inside your home. This car was left unlocked and running in a driveway, making it easy for these teens to steal.”